Kevin Spacey returns with another Christmas Eve YouTube video

The former 'House of Cards' actor said he wanted to take 'entirely different approach' to his Christmas Eve video this year, to acknowledge those suffering in 2020.

WASHINGTON — For the third year in a row, Kevin Spacey has posted a Christmas-themed video online.

This year's video, titled "1-800 XMAS," begins like his previous ones but then shifts into a more somber tone.

Spacey has stayed almost entirely silent on social media since 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances when Rapp was underage.

The Christmas Eve videos first began in 2018 while Spacey was facing charges in Massachusetts over accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man at a bar in 2016. Prosecutors dropped the case after Spacey’s accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify about text messages from the night of the alleged groping that the defense claimed were deleted.

The first two videos featured Spacey appearing to play his former "House of Cards" alter ego Frank Underwood. Spacey was fired from the hit Netflix show amid the allegations of sexual misconduct.

During this year's video, Spacey starts out using what seems to be his Frank Underwood voice before dropping the accent.

He then goes on to say that a lot of people reached out to him in 2020 and shared how they were struggling. Spacey noted that some even talked about contemplating suicide.

"And that's enough for me to want to take an entirely different approach this year. To acknowledge their pain," Spacey said in his video.

“If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering, if you need need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back’s up against the wall, or if you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path,” Spacey said. “At this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone.”

The video ended with a graphic for the Suicide Prevention Hotline - 1-800-273-8255.