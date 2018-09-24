Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he's "not going anywhere" in a televised interview in which he denies accusations of sexual misconduct.

Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley, sat down for an interview with Fox News, which released excerpts before its broadcast Monday evening.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh says he was never "at any such party." He says he is not questioning that perhaps Ford had been sexually assaulted, "but what I know is I've never sexually assaulted anyone."

It's rare for nominees to the Supreme Court to give interviews. Russell Wheeler, an expert on the judicial selection process at the Brookings Institution, says he is unaware of a similar media interview by a Supreme Court nominee in the past 100 years.

The full interview is set to air at 7 p.m. ET.

