John Mulaney and Olivia Munn expecting first baby together

On "Late Night with Seth Meyers," John Mulaney opened up about the year he has had and how excited he is to become a father.

WASHINGTON — Actress Olivia Munn and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney are expecting their first child together.

The comedian confirmed the news on the talk show "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Tuesday. During the show, Mulaney opened up about his eventful year.

"I packed a lot into this... Is it September now?" Mulaney said after Meyers said he had a year. "I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Annamarie Tendler]..."

He added details about hosting "Saturday Night Live" on Halloween, and later relapsing again. However, his friends staged an intervention and he went back to rehab for two months.

"Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he said. He revealed that the first time he met her was at Meyers' wedding.

"So it's nice something good came out of the wedding," Mulaney joked. "That's just a clean good joke all around... And [Olivia] got to date me right out of recovery which is what they call a reverse catch. It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman."

He described how Munn has held his hand through a difficult time in his recovery.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he added. "And we're having a baby together."

"You really crammed so much into a year," Meyers said reacting to the news.

"I did, especially for someone who's had many years of not much interesting," Mulaney joked.