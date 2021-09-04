READ: Biden, Harris statements on death of Prince Philip

"His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped," Biden said in a statement on Prince Philip's death.

Full statement by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the Passing of Prince Philip of the United Kingdom

"On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family. The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped.

Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time."

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Prince Philip of the United Kingdom

"His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, led a long, remarkable life—the hallmarks of which were loyalty and service. From his decorated service in the Royal Navy during World War II to his long marriage and partnership with Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, he dedicated himself fully to his family, his country, and the Commonwealth. Whether he was promoting environmentalism or the wellbeing of military families, he brought a profound sense of purpose to all he did.