WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave remarks at George Floyd's Houston funeral during a mournful video message played for attendees.

The former vice president quoted from scripture and also connected Floyd’s death to the still continuing struggle for civil rights in the United States.

As Biden addressed the audience he said, "Ladies and Gentlemen, we’ve got to deal with the denial of the promise of this nation to so many people for so long. This is about who we are, what we believe, and maybe most important, who we want to be. To ensure that all men and women are not only created equal but treated equally."



The former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate spoke to Floyd's family saying, "In looking through your eyes, we should all be asking ourselves why the answer is often too cruel and painful. Why, in this nation, do too many black Americans — wake up knowing they could lose their life — in the course of living their life?"

In the video Biden said right now, the US cannot "again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul." Biden continued saying that when there is justice for Floyd, the United States will be on a path to racial justice.



Presidential candidate Biden addressed Floyd's 6-year-old daughter and said "I know you have a lot of questions, honey. No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations. Why? Why's daddy gone?"

Biden ended by quoting a scripture from the 91st Psalm of the bible.