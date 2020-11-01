RIDGELAND, S.C. — A 3-year-old south Carolina boy reported missing Friday afternoon has been found safe, according to authorities.

Jasper County deputies say Jizmar Clayclark was found in a wooded area by law enforcement. He is said to be safe and in good spirits.

Claycark went missing around 5:45 p.m. Friday on Carters Mill Road near Ridgeland. The Ridgeland Police Department led the investigation.

Friday night, volunteers were out searching in that area for the little boy.

It's unclear what led up to the child going missing.