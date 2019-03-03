FLINT, Mich. (Inside Edition) — Jaden Smith’s foundation, JUST goods, has paired up with First Trinity Baptist Church to send a mobile water filtration system to Flint, Michigan.

The Water Box will cut the amount of lead and other potential contaminants found in the water, according to Essence.

The 20-year-old artist teamed up with the church in order to create the system.

The church says it has given out more than 5 million bottles of water, but those donations have waned.

Troubles regarding Flint’s water hit the national spotlight in 2014, when it was revealed that the water was tainted with lead. The city began using water from the Flint River, without adding a chemical that would’ve controlled corrosion.

Last April, former Gov. Rick Snyder announced Michigan would stop doling out free bottled water because lead levels continued to decline. In January, Michigan Live reported that water samples tested at the end of 2018 had the lowest levels of contamination since before the city's water crisis started.