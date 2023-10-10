He grew up in Houston, but now, he's serving in the Israeli military

A Houston-area Jewish family had a loved one who moved to Israel and is now been called to active duty in the military.

HOUSTON — People across the world are on edge, including in Houston where many families have loved ones who have been caught in the middle of the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Ariel Schneider's father has an unusual perspective on what's happening in the Middle East. Dr. Andrew Schneider's deeply personal, broad view shed some light on the real-life impact of the war.

Seven thousand miles away, his 22-year-old son was thrust into the middle of the battle. Ariel Schneider was born and raised in Houston. He spent a year abroad in Israel and made the decision to move there.

"He did what he needed to do to become a dual citizen and once he got his citizenship, they have a compulsory army service, he entered the army. Did his army service. He just got discharged a month or two ago," Andrew Schneider said.

Andrew Schneider said his son, who's now a reservist, was called to active duty one day after Hamas' surprise attack.

"Beside ourselves with pride. We are also beside ourselves with anxiety," he said. "Israel has to respond, fortunately, or unfortunately, it depends on your perspective. My son is going to be involved in that response."

The United States labels Hamas as a terrorist organization. The militant group is also the duly elected government in the Gaza Strip.

"I don't feel Hamas represents the average Palestinian," Andrew Schneider said. "Unfortunately, Hamas has a very deep penetration in the Palestinian people, too."

A 40-mile security fence separates Gaza and Israel.

"One time when he (Ariel) was on active duty, my son was charged with guarding a hole in the fence," Andrew Schneider said. "He said, "Dad, the ones who are coming through the fence are not the bad guys. They just want to work.'"

Andrew Schneider said he's praying for a quick resolution, which he believes will be a continued forceful military response that involves his son.