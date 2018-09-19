When Celia Barquin Arozamena first came to Iowa State University as a freshman, the star golfer from Spain "knew very little English and had a hard time finding her classes," according to a video about her produced by Iowa State Athletics and posted on Facebook five months ago.

Quickly though, Barquin Arozamena made a name for herself not only as one of Iowa State's most decorated athletes, but also as an achieved academic.

Barquin Arozamena, the 2018 Big 12 Conference champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year, was found dead Monday morning at Coldwater Links golf course in Ames, Iowa, authorities said. The civil engineering student was assaulted before she died, police said.

Collin Daniel Richards, 22, who authorities said has no known address, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 22-year-old golfer, Ames police said late Monday night. Police said he was homeless and lived in a wooded area.

Barquin Arozamena was recruited by Iowa State University to play on the women's golf team, starting four years ago.

However, she started her first semester a month late in September because she had competed in the Junior Olympic Games.

An assistant coach picked her up at the airport and handed her all of her supplies.

"No orientation, no first or second week of classes," Barquin Arozamena said in the video. "Our assistant coach at the time, she picked me up from the airport and just drove me here and she's like, 'This is your schedule, this is practice, this is your student ID."

The next day, Barquin Arozamena didn't make it to classes because she couldn't find them.

"... lots of people looked weird at me because they don't understand me," she said.

Quickly though, a teammate helped guide her to her classes. They joked that if she hadn't helped, Barquin Arozamena would sit in her dormitory room alone.

Throughout her Iowa State career, Barquin Arozamena impressed many around her. During her freshman year, she shot a career-worst 86 at the Dallas Athletic Club. But as a senior, she returned and won the 2018 Big 12 tournament by three strokes with 69.

Despite the windy conditions that day, Barquin Arozamena was excited to play.

"When I started practicing, I noticed it was super windy, she said in the video. "I'm a really good wind player. I texted my family right before I was playing and said, 'Mom, it's super windy, it's great.'"

Her coach praised her for not only her athletic ability, but her academic prowess and dedication.

"She's in an incredibly difficult major, but somehow still finds a way to be ready for practice, to be ready for every tournament," Iowa State women's golf coach Christie Martens said in the video. "There's never this, 'Oh, I have so much to do.' She always finds a way."

"When we ask her to do something, she does it and more," Martens said in the video. "It's always, 'Yup, I'll do it-plus.'"

Barquin Arozamena knew every "nook and cranny" of the Coldwater Links golf course, said John Walters, director of broadcasting, in the video. They filmed her golfing on that course and said she went there "countless times."

She had the top career stroke average in Iowa State history and garnered 16 top-10 finishes against "challenging fields," according to the video.

She was a three-time first-team academic All-Big 12 performer.

