Internet outage briefly impacts several major websites

Several major websites briefly went down Thursday including companies like FedEx, UPS, Airbnb, Home Depot, Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

WASHINGTON — A widespread internet outage briefly impacted several major websites across the United States on Thursday.

According to Downdetector, which monitors the performance of websites and web-connected tools and machines, there was a spike of web pages having problems including a wide range of companies like FedEx, UPS, Airbnb, Home Depot, Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Akamai, a content distribution network, said around 12:50 p.m. Eastern that it had fixed the issue linked to the outage. Earlier it had said it was investigating "an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service." It added that it is actively investigating the issue.

Some web pages started having problems just after 11 a.m. ET, and had shown error messages that read "Service Unavailable - DNS failure" or "Internal Server Error - Read."

On its website, Delta explained it is is "currently working to resolve a technology issue that is impacting many global websites including delta.com and the Fly Delta App."

This is a developing story and will be updated.