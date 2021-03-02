Reports: House imposes fines up to $10,000 for lawmakers avoiding metal detectors

Fines for House members were proposed after several lawmakers tried to avoid or ignore metal detectors installed after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The video above from WUSA aired Jan. 22.

The House voted narrowly Tuesday to enact stiff fines for members who try to circumvent security screenings before entering the chamber. The new measures, including metal detectors, were installed after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The first offense is $5,000 and every offense thereafter is $10,000. The money will be taken directly out of the paychecks of congressmembers. A standard congressmember's salary is $174,000 per year.

The Washington Post reports the measure passed 216-210 with all but three Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting against.

Some Republican lawmakers flouted the new security measures after they were installed, with some either trying to walk around the detectors, ignoring them when they went off or refusing to hand over their bags for inspection. That prompted the call for fines.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who sponsored the House resolution, criticized those who ignored the rules.

“Apparently, some of my friends on the other side think differently,” McGovern said, according to the Post. “Some are acting as though by being elected to Congress, they have been anointed to some sort of special club — one that gets to pick and choose what rules to follow.”

The Hill reports the new rules say that any notification of violation from the House sergeant-at-arms will be made public by the House Ethics Committee. Lawmakers will have 30 calendar days or five legislative days to appeal their fines, whichever is later.