WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month amid allegations that the Trump administration is interfering in the case of one of the president’s associates.

The committee had asked Barr to testify a year ago after special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Democrats on the committee released a letter to Barr on Wednesday confirming that he accepted their invitation to testify March 31. They said in the letter that Barr’s conduct in cases related Trump is concerning.

The letter outlines three examples the Democrats say show questionable actions Barr has taken while leading the Justice Department, including removing the prosecutor who oversaw cases of Trump’s deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, his former national security advisor Michael Flynn and longtime friend and political adviser Roger Stone.

It also lists the creation of the new process that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani can give Barr information about the president’s political rivals in this year’s election.

Trump was acquitted of impeachment charges that he abused his power by withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Giuliani was in the middle of the whistleblower’s accusation that he was pushing Ukraine to start the investigation, which started Trump’s impeachment.

The letter’s third questionable example involves Barr's recent decision to overrule prosecutors’ recommended sentence for Stone, who has been convicted of lying under oath. The Democrats also say Trump had told Stone to lie and mention that all four prosecutors have withdrawn from the case in protest.

The Democrats say they have repeatedly warned the attorney general that misusing the legal system for political purposes is unacceptable and dangerous to the nation’s democracy.

July 8, 2019 Attorney General William Barr in Edgefield, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

