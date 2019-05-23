After the disappointing finale of “Game of Thrones,” many fans are looking for their next show to binge.

Although nothing can replace the world that revolved around Westeros, Netflix is coming out with many original favorites in June that might provide a nice distraction.

The third and final season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” will be on the queue after the streaming giant confirmed that they were discontinuing the Marvel series “The Defenders,” which also included Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil. This last season of the super-heroine with attitude will be Netflix's final Marvel addition as Disney gears its own streaming platform Disney+.

For those of you wondering why “Stranger Things” is not on the list, you’re only one month away. The Netflix series will be coming to a streaming queue near you on July 4.

Here is a list of other movies and TV shows to look out for:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

3%: Season 3

Ad Vitam

Answer for Heaven

Arthdal Chronicles

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Black Mirror: Season 5

Bolívar

The Casketeers: Season 2

Charité at War

The Chosen One

The Confession Tapes: Season 2

Dark: Season 2

Designated Survivor: Season 3

Dope: Season 3

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Jinn

Leila

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3

Mr. Iglesias

Paquita Salas: Season 3

Tales of the City

Trinkets

Unité 42

NETFLIX FILM

The 3rd Eye 2

Beats

Cinderella Pop

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

La misma sangre

Le Chant du Loup

Murder Mystery

Oh, Ramona!

Rock My Heart

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIALS

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome

Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

The Alcàsser Murders

The Black Godfather

The Chef Show

The Edge of Democracy

Exhibit A

Life Overtakes Me

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

GO! Vive a tu manera: Season 2

Malibu Rescue: The Series

Motown Magic: Season 2

Pachamama

Super Monsters Monster Pets

NETFLIX ANIME

7SEEDS

Aggretsuko: Season 2

Forest of Piano: Season 2

Kakegurui xx