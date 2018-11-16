CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed into an Alabama river.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Bell OH-58 helicopter crashed around 1:15 p.m. Friday near Clanton in Chilton County. It was not immediately known how many people were aboard or whether there were casualties.

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that they're operating on the crash near Cargile Creek on Lake Mitchell.

Alabama news outlets report that the helicopter is believed to have hit a power line before the crash.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for more updates.

