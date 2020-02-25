Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was rerouted to Bellevue Hospital on his way to Rikers Island after he complained of chest pains.

The movie mogul was convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women Monday. He was found guilty of criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013. The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could result in a life sentence. He was also found not guilty in a charge of first degree rape.

Judge James Burke ordered him to jail immediately. Weinstein had been using a walker to get in and out of court during the trial, and court officers had to hold him up by his arms to help him along as they led him out. He was instead taken from the courtroom in an ambulance and taken to a locked unit at Bellevue Hospital, according to the Associated Press.

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno had argued that a recent back surgery was not successful and that client needed more medical attention. Burke said he would make a judicial request for Weinstein to be put in an infirmary.

Rotunno told Fox News Weinstein was taken to Bellevue to be checked for high blood pressure and heart palpitations, but that he was "OK."

The landmark reckoning for the former movie producer comes after years of whispers exploded into a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations that ended his reign in Hollywood and gave rise to the #MeToo movement.

The once-celebrated “Pulp Fiction” producer still faces another trial in California. As Weinstein's New York trial got underway, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in Feb. 2013.