Happy Birthday, Smokey X!
The University of Tennessee is celebrating Smokey's 8th birthday today. The pup was born on February 21, 2012.
Smokey X's bloodline is quite unique and fitting of a VFL! The previous bloodline had descended from blueticks from South Carolina. Smokey X, however, is the first to be pure Tennessee born and bred when he made his UT mascot debut in 2013.
With it being so cold on his birthday, Smokey is probably wrapped up in his favorite orange blanket! UT said that blanket was passed down to him from Smokey IX.
According to UT, his favorite hobbies include running through the "T" and running into the end zones after a Tennessee touchdown.
Smokey has plenty to wag his tail about, particularly after his breed was chosen to become Tennessee's official state dog.
