Summer officially started on Thursday, but the Hallmark Channel is already looking forward to winter. The channel is preparing to celebrate Christmas in July with nearly two weeks of holiday-themed programing.

This year, the Hallmark Channel's "Christmas Keepsake Week" starts on July 13 and runs through July 22.

The 10-day event will feature more than 40 of the channel's most-watched Christmas movies, including "A Royal Christmas," which airs on July 13 and 15, and "Let it Snow," airing on July 14 and 23. Click here for the full schedule.

On July 21 at 11 p.m. ET, Hallmark will give an exclusive preview of their holiday shows for the upcoming season.

"We can't WAIT to get in the Christmas spirit in the middle of summer with all of you!" said Hallmark Movies and Mysteries in a tweet.

