Police say 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald's in Chicago

Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald's parking lot, police said, when they were shot.
A police commander walks by as police investigate a crime scene where Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn, 7, where shot, resulting in Jaslyn's death at a McDonald's drive-thru at the corner of W. Roosevelt Road and South Kedzie Avenue, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday at a McDonald's in Chicago.

Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald's parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot, Chicago police said.

A McDonald's employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a gray car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams' car.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious, police said.

A police commander walks by as police investigate a crime scene where Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn, 7, where shot, resulting in Jaslyn's death at a McDonald's drive-thru at the corner of W. Roosevelt Road and South Kedzie Avenue, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Jaslyn's aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was "beautiful" and a "really sweet child." She added that her daughter and Jaslyn were best friends.

Jaslyn's grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told the Sun-Times that Jaslyn loved to dance and make TikTok videos.

