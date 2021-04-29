Gerber searches for its next spokesbaby, offering new 'Chief Growing Officer' title

For its 11th anniversary, Gerber announced the Photo Search winner will not only serve as the 2021 spokesbaby, but will also hold the title of Chief Growing Officer.

WASHINGTON — The baby food and apparel company Gerber on Tuesday announced it started the search for its 2021 "spokesbaby," but this year the winner gets an exciting new title: Chief Growing Officer.

The company said the 2021 Photo Search winner will hold the important and adorable honorary role on its executive committee. Gerber said the position will give the baby a chance to "prove they're the perfect fit for the role by offering Gerber's executive team guidance on what little ones everywhere need to grow strong, stay nourished and thrive."

Parents of babies between 0 and 48 months can file applications for the 2021 Photo Search now until May 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Gerber said no corporate experience is required. Along with the applications, parents or caregivers are encouraged to submit the application and adorable photo on its submission portal.

"As part of our mantra to do anything for baby, each year we strive to make Photo Search bigger and better. In honor of the program's 11-year anniversary, we're excited to give Gerber families something new and exciting," said Mohini Joshi, Gerber vice president of marketing, in a statement. "Our Chief Growing Officer's adorable roles and responsibilities are sure to make Gerber's 2021 Photo Search a year like NO other and provide executive leadership new inspiration to help babies thrive."

The 2021 Photo Search winner's prize package includes the chance to be featured on Gerber's social media platforms, marketing campaigns throughout the year and a $25,000 cash prize.

Gerber first launched the Photo Search in 2010 for parents to see their little ones in Gerber's iconic baby logo. The contest celebrates babies and families from all backgrounds.