Fifteen people, including a Georgia state senator, were arrested at the Georgia State Capitol Tuesday in a protest over how elections were handled in the state, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The arrests came after a massive group entered the Georgia State Capitol building to protest what they believed were votes not being counted in major state elections. According to a video provided to 11Alive News, at least one sign in the crowd read "Stacey Abrams IS GOVERNOR" and another "COUNT EVERY VOTE" as protestors chanted "No justice, no peace."

Just moments ago, demonstrators were arrested inside the Georgia State Capitol while demanding that every vote is counted. pic.twitter.com/k4vLnQv1vd — Kevin Sanchez (@kevinxsanchez) November 13, 2018

The video also shows a large contingent of Capitol police, a branch of the state patrol, working to control the crowd.

Democratic State Sen. Nikema Williams was among those arrested. She was taken to Fulton County Jail and later bonded out.

Georgia Senate Democrats said they stand behind Williams, who said during a press conference that the last 24 hours changed her life "dramatically."

In a statement after her release, Williams said she was "incredibly proud" and would continue to stand with the people of Georgia as they "demand that their votes be counted."

Williams also said she is speaking to Governor Nathan Deal about putting protocols in place to make sure senators who join constituents in peaceful protest are protected from arrest.

"I don't regret standing with my constituents, I will never stand down from doing the right thing," Williams said. "I hope that Capitol Police will never do this to anyone else again."

The protest at the state Capitol came as federal judges throughout Georgia ruled on several election-related lawsuits, including several filed in relation to the Georgia governor race.

The results of that election have yet to be officially decided, though Republican Brian Kemp has already declared himself the winner. Democrat Stacey Abrams, however, has yet to concede as she vows to make sure every vote cast in the election be counted.

