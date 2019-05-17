Discount retailer Fred's is planning to quickly close 104 more stores that its identified as underperforming.

The Memphis-based company said liquidation sales at those stores will begin immediately.

The news comes just one month after the retailer announced it would be closing 159 underperforming and unprofitable stores by the end of May.

According to Thursday's announcement, the stores in this new round of closings will all be shut down by the end of June 2019.

Fred's Chief Executive Officer Joseph Anto said the "additional store closures are a difficult, but necessary step in the continued restructuring of Fred's."

The latest round of store closings includes eight in Alabama, 16 in Arkansas, three in Florida,15 in Georgia, two in Illinois, two in Kentucky, nine in Louisiana, 18 in Mississippi, one in Missouri, two in North Carolina, nine in South Carolina, 15 in Tennessee and four in Texas.



The full list of stores Fred's plans to close by end of June 2019:

Alabama



Aliceville: 105 Memorial Parkway West

Ashville: 35360 U.S. Highway 231

Dothan: 2146 S Oates St.

East Brewton: 802 Forrest Ave.

Eclectic: 1734 Kowaliga Road

Hanceville: 802 Main St. NE

Prattville: 715 E Main St.

Robertsdale: 17870 Baldwin Farms Place

Arkansas



Augusta: 1302 Highway 64 E

Greenbrier: 57 S Broadview St.

Haskell: 6027 Highway 67

Jacksonville: 428 S James St.

Jonesboro: 4212 E Johnson Ave.

Little Rock: 15700 Arch St.

Magnolia: 406 W Main St.

Malvern: 110 N Main St.

Marion: 2695 State Highway 77 S

Marshall: 1002 Highway 65 N

Mayflower: 652 Highway 365

Melbourne: 609 East Main St.

Monticello: 406 Highway 425 S

Pea Ridge: 198 N Curtis Ave.

Pine Bluff: 1701 Commerce Road

White Hall: 8515 Dollarway Road

Florida



Green Cove Springs: 1435 S Orange Ave.

Live Oak: 1535 Ohio Ave. S

Milton: 6522 Caroline St.

Georgia

Albany: 1001 N Slappey Blvd.

Baxley: 875 S Main St.

Colbert: 15 Colbert Business Parkway W

Conyers: 425 Sigman Road NW

Douglas: 813 Bowens Mill Road SE

Dublin: 122 Hillcrest Parkway

Jesup: 650 W Cherry St.

Leesburg: 118 Robert B Lee Drive

Macon: 6109 Houston Road

Moultrie: 2601 S Main St.

Ocilla: 224 E 4th St.

Rome: 3233 Martha Berry Highway NW

Thomaston: 1090 Highway 19 N

Tifton: 1442 Tift Ave. N

Valdosta: 4401 Bemiss Road

Illinois

Breese: 6 N 4th St.

El Dorado: 1021 Highway 45 North

Kentucky

Munfordville: 1181 Main St.

Springfield: 1117 Lincoln Park Road

Louisiana

Bastrop: 2017 E Madison Ave.

Bossier City: 1882 Airline Drive

Marksville: 306 Moreau St.

Monroe: 1701 N 18th St.

Moss Bluff: 899 N Highway 171

Ruston: 7616 Highway 80

Tioga: 4828 Shreveport Highway

West Monroe: 2615 N 7th St.

West Monroe: 207 Washington St.

Mississippi

Amory: 905 Highway 278 E

Brandon: 1898 Spillway Road

Brookhaven: 964 Brookway Blvd.

Clinton: 200 Clinton Blvd.

Corinth: 2040 E Shiloh Road

Crystal Springs: 25096 Highway 51

Hattiesburg: 5266 Old Highway 11

Hazlehurst: 140 Trade Center Ln

Hernando: 6 E Commerce St.

Moss Point: 7833 Highway 613

Oxford: 1930 University Ave.

Pearl: 5760 Highway 80 E

Sardis: 401 E Lee St.

Senatobia: 102 Norfleet Drive

Southaven: 8912 Northwest Drive

Starkville: 605 S Jackson St.

Tupelo: 1317 E Main St.

Vancleave: 12201 Highway 57

Missouri



Hayti: 603 E Washington St.

North Carolina

Hickory: 2350 Springs Road NE

Rutherfordton: 150 Park Lane Drive

South Carolina



Bishopville: 618 Sumter Highway

Camden: 1521 Jefferson Davis Highway

Chesterfield: 2404 West Blvd.

Gaston: 106 Jimmy Martin Circle

Lyman: 200 Spartanburg Highway

Newberry: 1827 Wilson Road

Piedmont: 908 Anderson St.

Sumter: 209 Broad St.

Woodruff: 505 Laurens Road

Tennessee

Bartlett: 6064 Stage Road

Centerville: 1797 Highway 100 East

Columbia: 425 W 7th St.

Etowah: 733 Lawrence St.

Humboldt: 2549 N Central Ave.

Huntingdon: 535 High St.

Lafayette: 1109 Scottsville Road

Memphis: 4589 Quince Road

Memphis: 6500 Quince Road

Memphis: 7143 Winchester Road

Milan: 5028 S 1st St.

Savannah: 1103 Florence Road

Sparta: 159 W Turn Table Road

Sweetwater: 522 S Main St.

Union City: 1405 S Home St.

Texas

Bridgeport: 801 Turkey Creek Trail

Hallsville: 1000 W Main St.

Jacksboro: 618 N Main St.

White Oak: 605 E U.S. Highway 80