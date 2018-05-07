The best way to celebrate to celebrate 7-Eleven’s birthday is with free Slurpees.

America's largest convenience store chain turns 91 Wednesday and is marking the day, which it has dubbed 7-Eleven Day and Free Slurpee Day, with a Slurpee giveaway.

Participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide are giving away free small Slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

“Free Slurpee Day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7-Eleven customers and new customers alike," said Raj Kapoor, the company's Senior Vice President of Fresh Food and Proprietary Beverages in a statement. "7-Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers."

No coupon is necessary, but be prepared to wait in long lines.

The annual event started in 2002 and 7-Eleven estimates it gives away 9 million Slurpees on 7-Eleven Day each year, said Sean Thompson, the company's Chief Customer Officer.

After the convenience chain’s birthday, the deals continue for 7Rewards members with the “7 Deals in 7 Days” promotion that run Thursday through July 18. Each day, the company will feature a coupon on its smartphone app.

July 12: Get a free 7-Select Pure Water when you buy a BODYARMOR Sports Drink

July 13: Get a free Big Gulp when you buy a Share Size Snickers Candy Bar

July 14: Get a free 7-Select Popcorn when you buy a 20-ounce Smartwater

July 15: Get a free single size Reese's Candy when you buy a share size bag of 7-Select Gummies

July 16: Get a free 20-ounce Coca-Cola when you buy any flavor Cheez-It Snack

July 17: Get a free single serve bag of 7-Select Chips when you buy any Fresh Sandwich

July 18: Get a free single serve 7-Select Tortilla Chips when you buy any 7-Select Nuts

