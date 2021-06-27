Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger dead at 55

Solinger had previously said that he was suffering from liver failure according to multiple reports. No official cause of death was immediately released.

Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger, who was the longest-tenured one the band ever had, died Saturday at the age of 55.

The band announced Solinger's death late Saturday on their Instagram page writing, "We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo.

Say hello to Scrappy for us."

Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith and Scotti Hill signed the message with "Much love."

Solinger's death follows his May announcement that he was diagnosed with liver failure, multiple outlets reported.

Bassist for Slash, and friend Todd Dammit Kerns, wrote on Twitter, "He was a big, bold flash of life. He will be dearly missed. Keep the mic warm for me when I get up there so we can rock together."

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my brother in music Johnny Solinger. He was a big, bold flash of life. He will be dearly missed. Keep the mic warm for me when I get up there so we can rock together once more 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Il78fZRDeK — Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) June 27, 2021

After Solinger's liver failure diagnosis announcement, a GoFundMe page was set up asking fans to help pay for his mounting medical bills. On the GoFundMe page Solinger wrote, "I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good. As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it."

The Arkansas-born entertainer joined the metal band Skid Row when it got back together in 1999 after the group too a three-year break, and replaced their earlier singer Sebastian Bach, Newsweek reported.