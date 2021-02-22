Ford recalls more than 79,000 trucks over windshield safety concerns

Ford said it is recalling thousands of 2021 F-150 and Super Duty vehicles because the windshields aren't properly bonded to the vehicle.

WASHINGTON — The Ford Motor Company on Monday issued a recall for more than 79,000 2020-21 Ford F-Series vehicles sold in the United States because the windshield wasn't properly bonded onto the vehicles.

The Michigan-based company said the recall is for certain 2021 Ford F-150s and 2020 and 2021 Ford Super Duty vehicles.

The impacted vehicles do not comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards because the "front windshields are inadequately bonded to the vehicle body structure," Ford said. It added that in a crash, the windshield might not properly stay in place, which could increase someone's risk of injury.

There haven't been any reports of injuries related to the recall. However, Ford said it would start to notify owners of the recall starting the week of April 6.

Car dealers will remove and reinstall the windshield using standard service procedures.

Ford said 6,900 vehicles in Canada and more than 1,300 in Mexico have also been recalled.

Additionally, Ford also issued a recall on Monday for nearly 10,000 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles in the U.S. that have overstated payload capacity values on truck labels.