The instruction manual for a fitness trampoline is being recalled because the company says the trampoline can "forcefully hit the user." At least nine people have been injured, including suffering dental and facial injuries.

The recall involves JumpSport mini trampolines. They have a hinged, round metal frame with a black fabric jumping surface suspended by bungee cords. Some models were sold with handlebars or workout videos.

RELATED: Another blood pressure medication recalled for cancer-causing impurity

RELATED: Boston Market frozen meals recalled for possible glass and plastic contamination

RELATED: Pet food maker facing lawsuits over dog deaths

Here are the model numbers and product descriptions:

230f

39", half fold, straight legs

350f

39”, half fold, arched legs

550f Pro

44", half fold, arched legs

550fi

44", half fold, arched legs

Consumers are urged to stop using the trampoline and download a new instructional manual and warning labels. If it's already set up, consumers are urged not to fold it up until reviewing the new instructions.

The trampolines were sold online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, and JumpSport.com.