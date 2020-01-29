Firefighters responded to a blaze in a 25-story Los Angeles residential building. Authorities say there are reports that an unspecified number of persons jumped to escape the flames.

Firefighters swarmed the building on the city's west side Wednesday morning and people could be seen on the roof as flames and smoke rise from the sixth floor. Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says an undetermined number of persons were reported to have jumped from that or nearby floors.

A large inflatable bag is set up on the ground on one side of the building. A Fire Department helicopter is hovering overhead.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the fire broke out in a residential tower at the 11700 block of Wilshire Boulevard a little after 8:30 a.m. in a sixth floor unit according to the L.A. Fire Department.

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told CBS, “We arrived very quickly after the fire reported, within moments, to find heavy fire pouring out of this sixth floor unit…Initially there were reports of several person who had jumped from that or upper floors.”

Video from local crews showed that the fire was out, but black smoke was still coming from the building. There were inflatable air cushions placed on the ground by firefighters.

CBS reported that there were about 100 firefighters on scene battling the blaze.