Law enforcement officials said Thursday that they have found no new bomb-like devices beyond the 10 packages addressed to prominent Democrats but warned the public to be on the lookout for more suspicious packages that could still be in the mail system.

"This has to be taken with the most seriousness," New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters at a news conference when asked to address claims that the mailings were part of a hoax. "We are treating them as suspected explosive devices."

The potentially deadly devices spurred a country-wide manhunt and has left the nation on edge. On Thursday night, Time Warner Center in midtown Manhattan, where CNN's New York office is located, was partially evacuated when the New York Police Department responded to reports of a pair of unattended packages.

PHOTOS: Suspicious packages sent to Democrats, CNN, Robert De Niro

The packages were cleared and no threat was found.

U.S. Postal Service officials told reporters that investigators looking for other packages had found nothing in the last eight hours. The nationwide investigation appears to have focused on Florida as a transit point for a number of packages, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

The official, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said among the locations that have drawn investigative interest has been the postal distribution center in Opa-locka, Florida, where several of the packages may have passed through.

The Miami-Dade police bomb-squad and K-9 officers were called to the center Thursday night as federal authorities continued their investigation.

But, FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney advised the "American public to remain vigilant as it does remain possible further packages have been or could be mailed. These devices should be considered dangerous.”

And New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city had already beefed up its police presence "to show very vividly that New York City takes these issues seriously.”

The hunt for the serial bomber and any potentially new packages are part of a broad investigation that includes federal, state and local law enforcement agencies working "shoulder to shoulder" Sweeney said.

The 10 devices addressed to some of President Donald Trump's top critics — including the homes of former Presidents Barack Obama in Washington and Bill Clinton in suburban New York — have put the country on high alert.

Three bomb-like devices were found earlier Thursday, one in Lower Manhattan near the offices of actor Robert De Niro and two in Delaware addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The three packages discovered Thursday were found a day after at least seven packages were delivered to Democratic politicians and media figures. None of the 10 suspected bombs have exploded and no one has been injured.

A look at those who were addressed packages that carried suspicious devices in October 2018, as of Oct. 25.

The packages addressed to Biden were found in two Delaware post offices, one in New Castle and another in Wilmington, according to federal law enforcement authorities. A county police bomb disposal unit was at the Wilmington site. That package had similar markings and characteristics as the packages containing suspected bombs on Wednesday.

Packages also were addressed to: former President Barack Obama at his Washington residence: former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton at her suburban New York home; philanthropist and Democratic donor George Soros at his Westchester County, New York, residence; and former CIA Director John Brennan at the Manhattan headquarters of CNN where he's a frequent guest.

The CNN package came with an envelope of white powder that was initially suspected of being anthrax. But Sweeney told reporters Thursday an "initial analysis indicates that the powder in those particular envelopes did not present a biological threat.”

Two were also addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California,, one to a district office in Los Angeles and one to her Capitol Hill office that was intercepted at a postal screening facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Another was addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder but it was returned to Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz in South Florida whose name appeared as the return label in all the packages.

O'Neill told reporters there are no current or credible threats that law enforcement is aware of. And he expressed confidence that the culprit would be caught.

Two law enforcement officials said Thursday that investigators have been increasingly focused on the mail streams in and out of Florida, largely since the device addressed to Holder was recovered when it was re-routed back to the return address of Wasserman Schultz. The two officials who are not authorized to comment publicly said authorities had not identified a suspect.

The FBI said Wednesday the original packages were mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior.

"They were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps. All packages had a return address of “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ” (sic) in Florida," the agency said. Wasserman Schultz, a Florida congresswoman, is the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee and often criticizes the president.

The packages were taken to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for examination.

Biden said Thursday that he hopes the shock of a mail bomb plot targeting him and other public figures has been enough to help end the country’s divide.

“We’ve got to get off this hate machine. We’ve got to come together,” Biden said inside a suburban Buffalo restaurant, where he stopped to show his support for a New York congressional candidate ahead of a speech at the University at Buffalo.

“I hope this has been enough of a shockwave to say, ‘OK, enough is enough,’” Biden added.

A police sweep of Biden's home in Greenville, Delaware, turned up nothing Wednesday. But on Thursday morning police responded to two post offices in New Castle County.

Delaware State Police confirmed they responded to the Quigley Boulevard Post Office in New Castle at about 5:51 a.m. with FBI special agents, U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service investigators and New Castle County Police. They did not release more details.

A bomb disposal unit left the post office shortly before 10 a.m.

The Manhattan package was found in the Tribeca neighborhood at a site linked De Niro.The package was identified by a retired New York City Police detective who alerted the bomb squad, police said.

“At approximately 4 a.m. police received responded to a call about a suspicious package at 375 Greenwich,” Jerry Varson with the New York Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Thursday morning.

Within the hour, the package had been removed from the location, the New York Police Department tweeted.

De Niro has been openly critical of Trump, knocking him as a "baby-in-chief" at the National Board of Review Awards in January and cursing the president at the Tony Awards in June.

According to NBC News, the package, sent to the building housing De Niro’s Tribeca Grill and the office of his film production company, is similar to a package that included a return address that belonged to Wasserman Schultz.

The police department had tweeted earlier Thursday that "we are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow."

On Thursday, without directly referencing the explosive devices, Trump again blamed the media for the “anger” in society.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” the president said in a morning tweet. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

Thursday's package in New York City was the latest in a seemingly coordinated coast-to-coast attack on prominent liberals.

Authorities said Wednesday's pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.

Contributing: Associated Press; The (Wilmington, Del.) News-Journal

© 2018 USATODAY.COM