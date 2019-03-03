At least two people have been killed by a tornado that hit Alabama. The National Weather Service declared multiple tornado warnings Sunday afternoon for parts of Alabama and Georgia

Rita Smith, a spokeswoman for Lee County Emergency Management, spoke to Alabama.com and confirmed multiple fatalities. She said that first responders were on the scene in two different areas in Alabama. The Lee County Coroner's office also confirmed multiple fatalities to WFSA.

National Weather Service meteorologist Meredith Wyatt said video and radar showed a possible tornado hitting near Smith's Station, Alabama, on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a series of tornado warnings stretching from Phenix City, Alabama, near the Georgia state line to Macon, Georgia, about 100 miles to the east.

The threat of severe weather was expected to continue until late Sunday. A tornado watch was in effect for much of Georgia, including Athens, Augusta and Savannah. The tornado watch also covers a large area of South Carolina, including the cities of Charleston and Columbia.