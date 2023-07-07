35 years after releasing original, Tracy Chapman reacts to Luke Combs' cover of 'Fast Car' topping charts

The song's surprising resurgence 35 years later is compounded by Chapman's notorious reclusiveness.

WASHINGTON — Luke Combs is topping the charts with his cover of "Fast Car," which tells the tale of a woman trying to break out of a life of poverty. But the cover is also making history, marking the first time a song written by a Black woman has topped the Country Airplay chart since the ranking was first put out in 1990.

Tracy Chapman, who wrote and recorded the song in 1988, said in a statement to Billboard that finding her single on the country charts 35 years after it was originally recorded was a welcome surprise.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told the outlet. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

The shock of the song's resurgence is compounded by Chapman's notorious reclusiveness.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Combs didn't speak with Chapman before or after his cover was released. According to the Chronicle, the statement she gave to Billboard is likely the closest he'll get to talking with the San Francisco native.

Combs' version of the song is also No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of July 2-8.

Billboard makes its Hot 100 and other charts by ranking how often a song is played on the radio, using Nielsen ratings similar to those used to measure TV show audiences.

While Combs is the first person to top the country chart with "Fast Car," he's not the first to try. Khalid, Black Pumas, Justin Bieber and Sam Smith are among the many artists to have either recorded a cover or played the song live.

"Fast Car" was the first single from Chapman's self-titled debut album. The folk-rock album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won Chapman three Grammys at the 31st annual Grammy Awards in 1989.