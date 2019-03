Pizza chain Little Caesars is warning customers there is a fake coupon that could damage their computers or phones.

The fake coupon states: “Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary.”

(Photo courtesy Little Caesars)

Little Caesars

Little Caesars said in a Facebook post they are “are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve this issue.”

According to the post, if users click through to the coupon, it may download a virus on their computer or device.