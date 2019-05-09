Facebook has rolled out a new feature to try and combat the spread of vaccine misinformation online.

Starting this week, when Facebook and Instagram users search "vaccine" on either site they'll see a prompt to connect them to official information from the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization.

"When it comes to health, everyone wants reliable, up-to-date information. The World Health Organization (WHO) has information that can help answer questions you may have about vaccines," reads a mock-up of the message from Facebook.

The social media giant announced earlier this year it would be removing groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations.

RELATED: Facebook steps up fight against vaccine misinformation

Federal health officials have attributed a recent spike in the number of measles cases in part to misinformation that has made some parents shun the vaccine.

Facebook has rolled out a new pop-up feature to try and connect people with official information about vaccines on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook