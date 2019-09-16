WASHINGTON — The nation's top aviation regulator says he plans to go into a flight simulator and personally test changes that Boeing is making to the grounded 737 Max.

Stephen Dickson also said Monday that he expects Boeing to submit its safety analysis of changes to the plane "in the coming days."

Dickson is the new head of the Federal Aviation Administration, which will decide whether U.S. airlines can resume flying the 737 Max. The FAA grounded the Max in March after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.

Boeing hopes the plane will be back in service early in the October-through-December quarter.

Dickson is a former 737 pilot and Delta Air Lines executive. He told CNBC he plans to test the Max in a simulator in Seattle this week.

