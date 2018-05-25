Two major exit polls have projected that Irish voters have repealed a constitutional ban on abortions.

The exit polls by RTE television and the Irish Times both project a landslide victory for the "yes" forces seeking to liberalize the strict abortion ban.

The RTE poll projects support will reach nearly 70 percent. The exit polls are only projections and official vote counts are expected Saturday afternoon.

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the small Social Democrats party, said the exit polls "are strongly indicating that voters have taken on board the clear message that the constitutional ban harms women" and must be removed from the constitution.

The exit polls suggest strong support in virtually all parts of the country for repealing the ban.

If the "yes" vote is confirmed, Ireland's parliament will be tasked with writing new regulations on abortion.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (C) poses with activists from the 'Yes' campaign, urging people to vote 'yes' in the referendum to repeal the eighth amendment of the Irish constitution in Dublin on May 24, 2018.

BARRY CRONIN/AFP/Getty Images

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.