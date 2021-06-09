Entergy: 51% of darkened Southeast Louisiana has power back, 70% in New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans CEO Deanna Rodriguez said 90 percent of customers should be restored by Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Just more than half of Entergy customers who lost power following Hurricane Ida had it restored as of Monday morning, utility officials said.

A little more than 900,000 customers lost power after the storm, and now 467,000 -- 51 percent -- have it back.

Entergy Louisiana CEO Phillp May reiterated that in the hardest-hit areas, the lights will be out for weeks to come since the systems there will need to be rebuilt, not simply restored.

In Orleans Parish, 70 percent of customers now have power back.

Entergy New Orleans CEO Deanna Rodriguez said 90 percent of customers should be restored by Wednesday.

She added that crews are finding some areas more damaged than others, leading to unexpected delays.

Entergy officials said they consider the work to restore power to be on schedule.

