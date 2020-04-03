WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren was huddling with her campaign team on Wednesday, trying to determine if there was a reason to stay in the race after her Super Tuesday wipe-out.

An aide to the Massachusetts senator said she was speaking to staffers and assessing the path forward.

The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal campaign moves.

Warren’s White House run was in serious doubt after she finished a surprisingly weak third in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in her home state of Massachusetts.

That disappointing result — and a decidedly underwhelming showing in other Super Tuesday contests — marked a striking collapse for the onetime favorite of progressives.

Warren's campaign manager, Roger Lau, sent an e-mail to all sent on Wednesday that acknowledged they "fell well short of viability goals and projections" and were disappointed in the Tuesday results.

"She's going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight," Lau's e-mail said, according to CNN correspondent MJ Lee.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced Wednesday morning that he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination and would be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bloomberg suffered a very disappointing Super Tuesday, failing to pick up a single delegate in any of the 14 states that voted. He did manage to win in the U.S. territory of American Samoa.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a primary election night rally, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Eastern Market in Detroit.

