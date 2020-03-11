Live updates: Trump wins Ohio, Florida, Texas; several battlegrounds still counting

The race between Trump and Biden was too early to call in the most fiercely contested, major states, including Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

WASHINGTON — Election Day is turning into election week with some battleground states still to be decided as of early Wednesday morning. Votes were still being counted in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona -- with a winner in some of those states possibly not coming until late this week.

This story will provide live updates throughout the evening on the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, control of the U.S. Senate and House, other major races and any significant news developments around the elections.

All times are Eastern.

1:29 a.m.

Trump, Biden split electoral votes in Nebraska

Trump and Biden have split the five electoral votes in Nebraska, according to the Associated Press. Nebraska and Maine give two statewide votes, but also one for the winner of each congressional district. Trump won the statewide vote and two districts while Biden took the other district.

1:08 a.m.

Trump wins Texas

President Donald Trump has won Texas and its 38 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press. The state has not gone to a Democratic nominee since 1976, but was seen as being in play this year given massive voter turnout.

12:48 a.m.

Biden speaks to supporters; Trump tweets

Joe Biden spoke to supporters at an outdoor car rally in Wilmington, Del., early Wednesday morning. He projected confidence that he can still win the election and insisted every vote would be counted.

"I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said.



Moments later, Trump tweeted, claiming Democrats were trying to steal the election. Twitter flagged the tweet, indicated it might be misleading about the election.

12:38 a.m.

Ernst keeps Senate seat in Iowa

Incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R) has defeated Theresa Greenfield (D) in the race for U.S. Senate from Iowa, according to the Associated Press. It narrows Democrats' chances of taking control of the Senate.

12:35 a.m.

Trump wins Florida, biggest battleground prize

President Donald Trump has won Florida and its 29 electoral votes, the biggest prize among the perennial battlegrounds and a state crucial to his reelection hopes.

A victory in Florida means reelection is within Trump’s grasp. A loss in the state would have made it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House.

Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign had hoped the devastating toll of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly among older adults, would put him in a strong position in a state popular with retirees.

Trump moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year.

Trump narrowly beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state in 2016.

12:25 a.m.

Biden set to speak shortly on election results

Democrat Joe Biden will speak shortly on the election results, as many of his key states remain too close to call.

The Biden campaign gathered the press pool that covers him in Wilmington, Delaware, for an early Wednesday morning statement but offered no further guidance.

Biden has spent the night watching the returns come in from his home, while reporters waited near the Chase Center in downtown Wilmington for potential remarks.

Biden began his day early Tuesday with a handful of campaign stops across the all-important state of Pennsylvania as voters went to the polls.

Hours after the polls have closed across America, however, the result of the presidential election remains unclear. A number of key states still have hundreds of thousands of ballots outstanding, after a large influx of mail ballots have slowed down the count in states across the nation.

11:40 p.m.

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states

Joe Biden picked up the first battleground state of the night, New Hampshire, a small prize that President Donald Trump tried to steal from Democrats. But races were too early to call in the most fiercely contested and critical states on the map, including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

With AP calling the race in 34 states and D.C., Biden leads Trump 209-118 in the Electoral College.

11:23 p.m.

Georgia's Loeffler, Warnock set for Senate runoff in January

Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock will advance to a January runoff for one of the U.S. Senate seats from Georgia, according to The Associated Press. Twenty-one candidates were running in this special election, which will determine who fills out the final two years of the term for the seat previously held by Johnny Isakson. Since no candidate won at least 50% of the vote, a runoff is required by Georgia state law.

11:08 p.m.

Utah goes to Trump

President Donald Trump has won the state of Utah.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its six electoral votes.

Utah hasn’t supported a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Trump won Utah in 2016, but independent candidate Evan McMullin had a strong showing in the state owing to widespread distaste of both Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. McMullin captured more than 20% of the vote.

11 p.m.

Biden wins West Coast, Trump gets Idaho

Democrat Joe Biden has won California, Oregon and Washington state, while President Donald Trump has won Idaho.

California, Oregon and Washington are all liberal states, while Idaho is conservative.

California has 55 electoral votes, the biggest haul of any state. It’s also the home of Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. She served as the San Francisco district attorney and the state’s attorney general before winning election to the Senate in 2016.

Biden nets 74 electoral votes for the three Western states, while Trump takes four electoral votes from Idaho.

10:54 p.m.

Biden wins New Hampshire

Democrat Joe Biden has won New Hampshire and its 4 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press.

As of 10:54 p.m. Eastern, Biden leads Trump in the Electoral College, 135-108.

Democrat Joe Biden has won New Hampshire and its four electoral votes, holding on to a state that President Donald Trump only narrowly lost in 2016.

The state was considered a 2020 battleground despite not going for a Republican presidential candidate since George W. Bush in 2000.

Four years ago, Democrat Hillary Clinton won the small state over Trump by roughly 2,700 votes. That’s less than 1% of the 732,000 ballots cast, and it was the second-closest margin of victory in the country.

Biden didn’t fare as well in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Democratic primary in February. He finished a dismal fifth, behind Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. But his candidacy took off after a commanding win later that month in the South Carolina primary, leading to the exits of several of his competitors.

10:31 p.m.

Trump wins Missouri

President Donald Trump has won the state of Missouri.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its 10 electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state by 18 percentage points.

10:15 p.m.

No quick answer on GOP appeal request in Nevada

Republicans and President Donald Trump’s campaign got no quick decision from the Nevada Supreme Court on an appeal aimed at stopping the count of mail-in ballots in the Las Vegas area.

The state high court did not stop election night counting, calling instead for written filings to be completed Monday, Nov. 9, in a case that could affect the vote tally in Clark County, a Democratic stronghold in an otherwise red GOP state.

Trump campaign officials say they want transparency.

State Democrats say Republicans are trying to undermine the election.

Nevada is a presidential battleground state with six electoral votes at stake. Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016.

10:15 p.m.

Ex-Auburn football coach GOP's Tuberville unseats Alabama Sen. Jones

Republican Tommy Tuberville has defeated incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in the race for U.S. Senate from Alabama.

Jones won the seat in a special election in 2018 against Roy Moore.

Tuberville, a retired college football coach, was at the helm for the local Auburn Tigers from 1999-2008.

9:59 p.m.

Donald Trump wins Kansas

President Donald Trump has won the state of Kansas.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its six electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump coasted to victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 20 percentage points in the state.

9:37 p.m.

Colorado's 9 votes go to Biden

Democrat Joe Biden has won the state of Colorado.

He was awarded its nine electoral votes on Tuesday.

The state, which went for Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago, has trended sharply to the left since President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.

The state also has a competitive Senate race between Republican incumbent Cory Gardner and the state’s former governor John Hickenlooper. Gardner is considered one of the nation’s most vulnerable senators.

9:27 p.m.

Biden wins Washington, D.C.

Democrat Joe Biden has won the District of Columbia.

He was awarded its three electoral votes on Tuesday.

District voters have been allowed to cast presidential ballots since 1964 and have always voted overwhelmingly Democratic. Hillary Clinton’s win in the District over Republican Donald Trump in 2016 was the widest margin ever.

9 p.m.

Trumps gets 20 more electoral votes

President Donald Trump has won Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Democrat Joe Biden has won New Mexico and New York, according to the Associated Press.

Nebraska, one of two states that divides its electoral votes, has five total electoral votes up for grabs. Trump won the statewide vote, which is good for two electoral votes. He also won the 3rd Congressional District, which nets him a third vote.

Nebraska’s 1st and 2nd congressional districts haven’t yet been called.

Trump nets 20 electoral votes from his wins in Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska’s 3rd, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Biden takes 34 electoral votes for winning New Mexico and New York.

8:52 p.m.

Indiana goes to Trump

President Donald Trump has won the state of Indiana.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its 11 electoral votes.

Indiana is the home state of Trump’s running mate, Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump won Indiana by 19 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

8:30 p.m.

Donald Trump wins Arkansas

President Donald Trump has won the state of Arkansas, according to the Associated Press.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its six electoral votes.

Arkansas is a reliably Republican state that hasn’t gone for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1996.

Also, a judge in Nevada has ordered 30 Las Vegas-area voting sites to remain open for an extra hour after Trump’s campaign and Nevada Republicans cited reports that some locations did not open on time.

Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy Jr. in Las Vegas heard immediate arguments in an Election Day lawsuit filed to extend voting times to 8 p.m. for 22 specified sites, which had been scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

Hardy added eight additional sites at the request of attorneys for Democrats.

Clark County has 125 voting centers in and around Las Vegas. The judge ordered that anyone in line at the 30 sites at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

8 p.m.

Trump wins 5 states, while Biden takes 7

President Donald Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, while Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, according to the Associated Press.

The results were not a surprise. Biden is very strong in the states that went for him, just as Trump is strong in the states he won.

Trump takes 33 electoral votes for winning those four states, while Biden adds 69 electoral votes to his total for winning seven states.

Trump also won South Carolina, being awarded its nine electoral votes. He handily won the state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. South Carolina hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Biden’s victory in the South Carolina primary in February started a wave of wins that helped cement his status as Democrats’ presidential nominee. South Carolina Republicans didn’t hold a primary, an early sign of their support for Trump’s reelection.

Biden is leading Trump, 85 to 55 in total electoral votes.

7:36 p.m.

Democrat Biden wins Virginia, GOP Trump wins West Virginia

Democrat Joe Biden has won the state of Virginia, according to the Associated Press. He was awarded its 13 electoral votes on Tuesday.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won Virginia over Republican Donald Trump in 2016, helped in part by her choice of running mate: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. Virginia has grown increasingly liberal over the last four years, and as a result of the 2019 elections, Democrats now control every branch of government in the state.

President Trump coasted to victory in reliably conservative West Virginia, taking its five electoral votes.

The last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in West Virginia four years ago by 42 percentage points, one of his highest margins of victory in the nation. Many in the state credit him for his conservative populism and promises to help the declining coal industry, even as few expected he could bring back jobs in a dying field.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans are asking a state court judge to extend voting by one hour at 22 Las Vegas-area locations, citing reports that those sites did not open on time Tuesday morning.

An Election Day lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court was getting an immediate hearing before Judge Joe Hardy. Polls are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Pacific time, but election officials keep sites open until the last person in line at that time can vote.

Clark County has 1,150 precincts bunched into 125 voting centers in and around Las Vegas.

7 p.m.

Trump wins Kentucky, Biden carries Vermont

President Donald Trump has won Kentucky, and Democrat Joe Biden has carried Vermont, according to the Associated Press.

They are the first two states called in the 2020 presidential election.

Kentucky is reliably conservative, while Vermont is considered one of the most liberal states.

Trump wins eight electoral votes from Kentucky, while Biden takes three for winning Vermont.

Some polls are also starting to close in the battleground states of Florida and Georgia, which Trump both won in 2016.

JUST IN: boxes of mail-in absentee ballots have arrived at the Fulton County Election Preparation Center in west midtown, Atlanta. These are already scanned and ready to be counted just after 7pm pic.twitter.com/wWBgkTBNKc — Andy Pierrotti (@AndyPierrotti) November 3, 2020

6:30 p.m.

Trump calls into radio shows before polls close

President Donald Trump called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed.

Trump projected confidence Tuesday that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he’s expecting a “great” evening.

He was set to call into conservative host Mark Levin’s show minutes after the first two interviews, but Levin abruptly said Trump would not be appearing. Levin said he was told the president couldn’t come on the show but gave no further details.

Trump told Wisconsin host Vicki McKenna that he is expecting a strong night based on lines of people waiting to vote. Trump has sown doubts about mail voting, without evidence, and is expecting most of his supporters to turn out on Election Day.

At the same time, his campaign was hosting a call with reporters in which they projected confidence but predicted a tight race that would come down to turnout.

5:55 p.m.

First polls close 6 p.m. ET

The first polls close at 6 p.m. Eastern time in swaths of Indiana and Kentucky, followed by a steady stream of closings every 30 minutes to an hour throughout the evening. The last polls in Alaska were shutting down at 1 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

3:00 p.m.

Federal judge orders Postal Service to sweep facilities in over 20 states

A Federal judge in Washington, D.C. ordered the U.S. Postal Service to immediately begin sweeping processing facilities in more than two dozen states for any mail-in ballots which had not been processed. The mandate stated those ballots must be immediately rush delivered as ballot deadlines neared.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered sweeps in areas including centers in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, south Florida and parts of Wisconsin. It comes after national delivery delays leading up to the election and concerns the agency wouldn’t be able to deliver ballots on time.

The Postal Service’s ability to handle the surge of mail-in ballots became a concern after its new leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor, implemented a series of policy changes that delayed mail nationwide this summer. Delivery times have since rebounded but have consistently remained below the agency’s internal goals of having more than 95% of first-class mail delivered within five days, with service in some battleground areas severely lagging, according to postal data.

The contentious issue of mail-in ballots has been a hot button topic throughout the campaign as President Trump has emphasized, without evidence, that they can lead to fraud.

Judge Sullivan wrote in the order that inspectors were to report to court after the sweeps to confirm "in the most efficient manner available, that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind.”

USPS delivery performance has reportedly dropped five straight days in the run up to the election, CNN reported.

There are five states where the USPS has received low processing scores, where ballots are also not allowed to be turned in after Election Day. Those states are Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, New Hampshire and Maine.

1:20 p.m.

Trump thanks staffers at campaign HQ

Supporters cheered and applauded President Donald Trump at his campaign headquarters, where he visited Tuesday to thank dozens of staffers working to get him reelected. Trump predicted his victory, but acknowledged he could lose.

“I think we’re going to have a great night, but it’s politics and it’s elections and you never know,” Trump said.

He said his campaign was doing well in states like Florida, Arizona and Texas. He noted the importance of winning Pennsylvania.

“Winning is easy. Losing is never easy,” he said. “Not for me it's not.”

The president went to the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington after days of grueling campaigning on the road.

“After doing that many rallies, the voice gets a little choppy,” Trump said with his now-gravely delivery.

Trump said success will bring unity. He listed what he believes are his accomplishments with the coronavirus and the economy. More than 100 staffers, almost all wearing masks, lined up against the back wall of the operations center to hear from their candidate. Some masks were emblazoned with “Trump” and “MAGA” for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

12:20 p.m.

Speaker Pelosi 'certain' Democrats keep House majority

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “absolutely certain” that Democrats will “solidly hold” onto their House majority.

On an Election Day conference call with reporters, the California Democrat said “this election is about nothing less than taking back the soul of America, whether our nation will follow the voices of fear or whether we will choose hope.”

Pelosi and Rep. Cheri Bustos say the party is reaching deep into Trump country to win seats. Bustos is chair of the campaign arm for House Democrats, who are well positioned to try to add longtime GOP seats in Long Island, Arkansas, Indiana and rural Virginia.

Bustos says Democrats “are going to see some wins in those deep red districts.”

Pelosi says she's confident Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the White House from President Donald Trump.

11 a.m.

First lady Melania Trump votes in Florida

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center in Palm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Asked why she didn’t vote with the Republican president last week, the first lady told reporters on Tuesday: “It’s Election Day so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.”

The first lady waved and smiled to reporters. She was the only person not wearing a mask to guard against the coronavirus when she entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center to vote, presumably for her husband.

Mrs. Trump's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, says the first lady was the only person in the polling site, with the exception of a couple of poll workers and her own staffers, all of whom were tested.

Grisham says no one was near the first lady “because of social distancing and the privacy” people receive when they vote.

10:40 a.m.

Biden visits boyhood home in Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has returned to his roots on his final day of campaigning with a visit to his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden arrived at the small, white two-story house to a hero’s welcome of more than 100 people cheering across the street. Biden greeted the crowd and said, “It’s good to be home!”

Biden lived in the home until he was 10 years old. On Tuesday, he walked up the front steps and chatted with the current owners before going in with his granddaughters. When Biden came out, he said the current residents had him sign their wall.

Biden then walked across the street to greet the crush of supporters, who cheered his name and applauded.

Pennsylvania is key to Biden’s White House hopes. He plans to visit Philadelphia later.

10:00 a.m.

Feds monitoring election threats from operations center near Washington, DC

Federal authorities are monitoring voting and any threats to the election across the country at an operations center just outside Washington, D.C., run by the cyber-security component of the Department of Homeland Security. Officials there said there were no major problems detected early Tuesday but urged the public to be wary and patient.

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs said from the center there was "some early indication of system disruption,” but he did not elaborate. He says he has "confidence that the vote is secure, the count is secure and the results will be secure.”

9:20 a.m.

Biden spending Election Day in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden is spending Election Day campaigning in his hometown of Scranton and in Philadelphia. He will meet with voters in each city.

While boarding his flight on Tuesday morning, Biden tossed a thumbs up to the traveling press and said he was feeling “good.”

8:00 a.m.

Trump kicks off Election Day calling into FOX News

President Trump kicked off Election Day by calling into FOX News for a live interview over the phone. The president said he'll declare victory, "only when there's a victory" and said he doesn't "want to play games." He predicted that he'll get more than the 306 electoral votes he won in 2016.

Trump said he plans to spend the day making a "big series of calls" to thank some people and then will pay a visit to Republican party offices in Virginia to thank staffers.

7:30 a.m.

Biden starts morning going to church in Delaware

Joe Biden began his morning by going to St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, with two of his grandchildren in tow.

After a brief church visit, the four walked to his late son Beau Biden’s grave, in the church cemetery. Beau, a former Delaware attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015 and had encouraged the former vice president to make another White House run.

Biden next heads to Philadelphia and his native Scranton as part of a closing get-out-the-vote effort before awaiting election results in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

While boarding his flight on Tuesday morning, Biden tossed a thumbs up to the traveling press and said he was feeling “good.”

7 a.m.

Polls open in pivotal Pennsylvania, where Trump won in 2016

Polls open in Pennsylvania, as voters are poised to play a crucial and perhaps decisive role in choosing the next president.

Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point in 2016, eking out a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton to become the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to take the state. No Democrat has lost Pennsylvania but won the White House since Harry Truman in 1948.

6:30 a.m.

East Coast polls open

Polls began opening on the East Coast Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies.

2:57 a.m.

Trump's first Election Day tweet: Video of him dancing to 'YMCA'

President Donald Trump tweeted for the first time Election Day with a 2-minute long video of him dancing to "Y.M.C.A." by Village People, with the caption "VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!"

1:07 a.m.

New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight

Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden's five.

1:04 a.m.

99 million already voted, about 72% of 2016

The U.S. Elections Project says 99.7 million people have voted early, outpacing the 2016 national early vote by more than 50 million. So far, the vote total equates to 72.3% of all the votes cast in the 2016 election.

12:05 a.m.

Biden posts first Election Day tweet

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made his first tweet on Election Day. He said, "I believe health care is a right for all. Donald Trump believes it's a privilege for the few. It's that simple, folks."