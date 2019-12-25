8 P.M. UPDATE: Gwinnett police say Willie Neal returned home this evening. They said he is in good health and has reunited with his family.

ORIGNAL STORY: Gwinnett County Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 84-year-old man last seen on Christmas morning.

Willie Neal's last known location was the Waffle House at 1255 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said that Neal suffers from high blood pressure and is currently receiving dialysis. He was last seen driving a white Buick Lacrosse with Georgia handicap tag XLB254.

Neal is a black male, approximately 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He was wearing khaki pants, navy blue Chicago Bears jacket, navy blue Army 82nd Airborne hat, and gray and blue slippers.

"Willie does not have his cell phone and his family is anxious to have him home safe this holiday," police said.

If anyone comes into contact with Neal or sees his vehicle, please contact GCPD or your local 911 center. Case Number: 19-119023

