The Centers for Disease Control is issuing a warning to consumers not to eat some Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits.



Consumers will have to look for this identifying information to know if they have one of the products that are possibly contaminated.

Look to see if your package has UPC 0 71279 30906 4 beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19.

The CDC says that if you believe you have one of the salad kits, do not consume it and throw it away. Experts say even if you have the product and have consumed it, but no one appears to have gotten sick, you should still throw it away.

Stores should discard of these salad kits immediately and not sell them.

If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection you should speak to your healthcare provider immediately.