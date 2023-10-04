Kentucky bank shooting update: 4 killed, 8 injured; shooter also dead

The deadly shooting happened Monday morning at a bank building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

WASHINGTON — Police have confirmed five people were killed in a shooting Monday morning in a bank building in downtown Louisville, including the shooter.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a press briefing that eight others were taken to the hospital with various injuries, including two police officers. One of the officers shot was listed in critical condition at 11 a.m. and police said the officer was in surgery.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the shooter and exchanged gunfire with the person. The shooter was killed, although it is not known if they died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or were killed by officers.

Police said they would be investigating at the scene throughout the day and into the night, but said they had not determined a motive for the shooting.

At a press conference, police said they believed the shooter had a connection to the bank, and was possibly a former or current employee. The shooting took place around 8:30 a.m., before the building opened to the public.

Earlier, authorities said on Twitter there was an ongoing situation and asked people to avoid the area. "There are multiple casualties," police said in the tweet. Police described it as an “active aggressor.”

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.