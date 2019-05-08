A donation fund has been created to help the victims and families of Sunday's deadly mass shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio. At least nine people were killed and 27 wounded.

The nonprofit Dayton Foundation has established the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The foundation says it will waive the credit card processing fee so that 100% of the proceeds will go to those affected.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families of this horrific event,” said Mike Parks, president of The Dayton Foundation, in a statement. “Many people want to reach out and help our friends, families and neighbors in the aftermath of this incident. Individuals who contribute to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund can be assured that their donations will be distributed safely and responsibly as we continue to work with local officials in the days ahead."

Donations can be made at this link, or a check can be mailed to:

The Dayton Foundation

40 N. Main Street

Suite 500

Dayton, OH 45423

“Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund” or “Fund #8365” should be designated on the check or in the fund name field.