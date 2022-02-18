STOCKTON, Calif. — When Stockton animal services officer Brandon Levin came upon what he thought was a stray dog on Feb. 10, he did not anticipate learning how long the dog had been away from its human.
After a caller reported seeing the dog dropped off at a rural property outside Stockton, Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip. To his surprise, a match came back.
The dog was reported missing in Lafayette, Calif., in 2010. The stray dog was actually "Zoey" who was part of a family now living in Benicia. Their dog was gone so long, the microchip company listed Zoey as deceased in 2015.
"We went to the store for about 20 minutes, came back and she was missing," owner Michelle said in a video shared by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. "I definitely didn't expect this to ever happen, so I'm really excited."