This one will hit you right in the feels! #FeelGoodFriday On February 10, 2022, Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin received a call regarding a stray dog who had been dropped off on a rural property outside Stockton. The caller said the dog appeared old and unwell. ASO Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip, and to his surprise the dog, named Zoey, had been reported missing from Lafayette, California in 2010. Yes, 12 years ago! Zoey had been missing for so long, in 2015 the microchip company had actually listed her as “deceased” in their records. Even more amazing, the owners still had the same phone number, though they now live in Benecia. We met the owner Michelle in Rio Vista, where she and Zoey reunited after 12 years apart! #sanjoaquincountysheriff #animalservices #reunitedanditfeelssogood