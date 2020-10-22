Diocese of Beaumont's Bishop Toups responds to chatter following Pope Francis' comments on same-sex civil unions

"The Holy Father is not equating same sex unions and marriage, but rather offering a way to protect the legal rights and human dignity..."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Bishop David Toups with the Diocese of Beaumont is responding to the chatter that followed Pope Francis' comments about same-sex civil unions in a new documentary that premiered on Wednesday.

Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary “Francesco,” which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.

Bishop Toups' statement was released on The Diocese Facebook page late Wednesday to offer some 'clarification.'

"I believe that the Pope is actually emphasizing our understanding of marriage as a sacred union between a man and a woman," Toups said in the statement. "The Holy Father is not equating same sex unions and marriage, but rather offering a way to protect the legal rights and human dignity of persons in such civil unions."

The papal thumbs-up came midway through the film that delves into issues Francis cares about most, including the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality, and the people most affected by discrimination.

Full statement from the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont's Facebook page:

A lot has been said today about Pope Francis' comments during a recently released documentary.

To offer a little clarification, I believe that the Pope is actually emphasizing our understanding of marriage as a sacred union between a man and a woman. The Holy Father is not equating same sex unions and marriage, but rather offering a way to protect the legal rights and human dignity of persons in such civil unions.