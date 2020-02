CHARLESTON, S.C. — Summerville Police are searching for a missing girl who they believe ran away from home.

Officers say Destine Creel was last seen on January 4, 2020. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, black legging type pants, black Tommy Hilfiger shoes, and carrying two red book bags.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.