CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Currituck County Sheriff's Office says it is trying to locate a 13-year-old girl last seen on Saturday.

Faith Pellini was last seen walking between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Tulls Creek Road toward Moyock Elementary School, deputies said on its Facebook page.

Faith is wearing a dark-colored sweater, shorts and carrying a silver suitcase.

Deputies are asking the public to contact if they see Faith Pellini.

You can reach them at 252-232-2216.

Currituck County Sheriff's Office

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.