A fundraising cycling tour turned tragic this week when a 32-year-old cyclist from Dover, New Hampshire, was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 98 near WPA and Herman Lucas roads in Lamar County, Mississippi.

James Dobson was trying to raise $10,000 on the Positive Vibes Tour for CHaD hearts in action at Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The money was going to help with research for childhood cancers.

“We here at CHaD are shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of James Dobson," Dr. Keith Loud, physician-in-chief, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, said in an email. "As an avid cyclist myself, I am moved by not only the dedication but the courage it took to ride across the country in an effort to give back. A self-proclaimed ‘small town regular guy,’ James was a shining star, and we are honored to have had him shine his light in our direction. We express our deepest condolences to his friends and family.”

According to the tour's website, Dobson was on his way to San Diego.

The accident happened around 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Luck said.

A 2016 Dodge Challenger was traveling west on U.S. 98 when the driver struck Dobson, who was riding a recumbent tricycle. Dobson also was traveling west on U.S. 98 when he was struck.

Authorities said the driver was unable to avoid hitting Dobson. No charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation.

Tuesday was Dobson's 44th day on the road.

Doug Bower, one of Dobson's friends, said the cyclist was liked by everyone who met him.

"James was infectious," he said. "His personality was fabulous. You couldn't meet a nicer person."

"He was driven. He wanted to raise money to help children and thought this was a good way to do this."

Another friend, James Richesin, who had known Dobson since high school, said Dobson was a character.

"He was one of a kind," Richesin said. "He liked to make people smile. That was his goal."

It was not the first time Dobson had taken a cross-country trip for charity. He took a minivan to San Diego to raise money for CHaD, and had people sign the van everywhere he stopped.

"Just so he could give a positive vibe to everyone," Richesin said. "He was very generous."

Dobson started training for the cycling tour three months before he left and had never done anything like it before, Richesin said. Dobson had already made the trip by car so he wanted to do something different.

"He wanted to do something amazing," Richesin said. "So he set his mind to it."

First responders from Central Lamar Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after the wreck, but were unable to assist Dobson, Chief Reggie Ridgway said.

Dobson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured in the crash, Luck said.

How to help

To donate to Dobson's cause, CHaD hearts in action, visit https://www.gofundme.com/kidscancersucks

