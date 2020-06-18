WASHINGTON — The makers of Cream of Wheat just became the latest major food brand to consider changing up its branding in response to calls for racial equality.

Cream of Wheat's parent company, B&G Foods, said it was launching an "immediate review" of the brand's packaging.

"We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism," B&G Foods said in a statement.

Cream of Wheat is the fourth major brand in the last 24 hours to announce it would be reviewing its packaging over concerns of racist origins.

Aunt Jemima announced Wednesday it would be replacing the 130-year-old brand with a new name and image. Hours later, Uncle Ben's and Mrs. Butterworth's said they would be changing their branding as well over concerns about racial stereotyping.

In announcing the Mrs. Butterworth's review, the parent company Conagra said its brand is "intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother" but they can see how their "packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values."

Since the 1890s, Cream of Wheat has had a smiling chef, who is a Black man, on its packaging. The first chef was named Rastus, a character that appeared in blackface minstrel shows and was portrayed as semi-literate in advertising, according to the Washington Post. The name is also considered shorthand for a racial slur against African-American men, according to Rolling Stone. In the 1920s, the company replaced him with a similar looking image.

