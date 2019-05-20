Warning: This article contains spoilers for the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones."

After eight seasons of the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones,” fans will finally be saying goodbye to Westeros and the Iron Throne come Sunday night.

It’s been an emotional eight seasons, from the early beginnings of Ned Stark’s demise and the devastating Red Wedding episode to the most recent destruction of King’s Landing.

As fans being to mentally prepare themselves, Bark.com is offering specialized “Game of Thrones” counseling sessions for those in need.

The website says that qualified show counselors will be available to discuss plot twists and storylines to help fans digest their feelings, which they say can range from anger and confusion to sadness and grief.

“Most importantly the counselors will be on hand to guide fans on how to move on after almost a decade of fandom,” the page says.

Bark.com will have counselors available via Skype for 30-minute session for $25 or an hour session for $51. Fans can book as many sessions as they want with a counselor they choose.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Millions of people plan to skip work because of 'Game of Thrones,' survey finds

RELATED: Nearly 500,000 ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition for season 8 do-over