Costco shutting down photo centers in all stores

Many services will still be available online, but Costco in-store photo centers will be shutting down due to a decline in print requests.

Citing the use of phone cameras and social media, Costco will be permanently closing the photo department in all of its stores next month.

The warehouse retailer posted on its website that, staring Feb. 14, there will no longer be services for ink refills, passport photos, photo restorations or the YesVideo Home Movie Transfer Service.

The following services will still be available online for delivery.

Prints, enlargements and posters

Stationery and photo greeting cards

Canvas, metal and acrylic prints

Photo books and calendars

Photo blankets and other photo gifts

Business printing products

USA TODAY reports that an email was sent to members saying the need for printing photos has dropped significantly due in part to digital technology.

"After careful consideration, we have determined the continued decline of prints no longer requires on-site photo printing," the email read.