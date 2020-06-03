Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced it will be waiving any out-of-pocket medical fees for tornado victims.

More than 80 people were hurt in after an EF-4 tornado struck.

Those who went to the Cookeville hospital will not have to pay out-of-pocket for their hospital visit. The hospital said it took patients' insurance, and any internal costs for treatment not covered will be waived.

Eighteen people lost their lives when a tornado swept through Putnam County early in the morning on Tuesday, March 3.

