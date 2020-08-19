Here are all the wildfires burning across Colorado

Three of the four major fires are human-caused, which prompted a state-wide fire ban in an effort to prevent new fires from starting.

DENVER — With several major wildfires burning in our state and extremely dry conditions, Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) announced a statewide fire ban on Aug. 18. It will remain in place for 30 days and prohibits all open burning and fireworks.

Below is a list of all the large fire currently burning in our state.

Cameron Peak Fire

Size: 59,051 acres

Containment: 4%

Location: 25 miles east of Walden and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass

Date reported: Aug. 13

Evacuations: On Monday, Sept. 7, mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents and businesses in Glacier View filings, including Mount Simon, Green Mountain Meadow and Drake Ranch; from Stove Prairie Landing south on County Road 27 to County Road 44H and east to include Stratton Park, and along Highway 14 from Kelly Flats to Stove Prairie Landing.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents and businesses along Highway 14 from the Poudre River fish hatchery east to Kelly Flats.

Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for the area around Pingree Park Road from Highway 14 south to the housing district east of the Colorado State University Mountain Campus.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for Crystal Lakes, Red Feather Lakes and the west side of the Manhattan Road from County Road 74E down to Highway 14.

The Red Cross opened an evacuation center Sunday at Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 W. County Road 54g in Laporte.

Details: The Cameron Peak fire ignited on Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. It is burning in heavy timber stands over rugged terrain. Hot, dry, windy weather, combined with critically dry fuels has been driving rapid fire growth.

Grizzly Creek Fire

Size: 32,464 acres

Containment: 83%

Location: Glenwood Canyon

Date reported: Aug. 10

Evacuations: Pre-evacuation orders for the areas of Coulture Creek and Buck Point Drive have been lifted as of noon on Sept. 2. There are no other pre-evacuation orders in place for Eagle County.

Details: The Grizzly Creek Fire is burning in the canyon east of Glenwood Springs.

Firefighters are focusing their efforts on the No Name and Grizzly Creek drainages on the northwest edge of the fire, as well as the southern perimeter near Green Lake, which remain the two biggest challenges for fire managers.

The fire led to a record-long 2-week closure of Interstate 70 through that area between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, before the highway reopened.

Pine Gulch Fire

Size: 139,007 acres

Containment: 87%

Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction

Date reported: July 31

Evacuations: Evacuations and pre-evacuations are changing in Garfield County as fire activity decreases. Please go to: garfield-county.com and scroll down to the “evacuations” tab for the most recent updates.

There are currently no pre-evacuations or evacuations in Mesa County: sheriff.mesacounty.us/FireInformation.

Details: The Pine Gulch Fire is the largest fire in Colorado history. It is located in Mesa and Garfield Counties, approximately 18 miles north of Grand Junction, Colorado and was sparked by lightning. The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush.

Crews and equipment are beginning to be released as the fire nears full containment.

Williams Fork Fire

Size: 12,132 acres

Containment: 10%

Location: Near Hot Sulphur Springs on County Road 30 south of Williams Fork Reservoir.

Date reported: Aug. 14

Evacuations: The Williams Fork Fire Pre-Plan Map for pre-planning and preparation purposes is available for public use. There are no standing evacuation orders for residential areas, including the Fraser Valley. For the most current information and to sign up for CodeRED Emergency Notifications please go to gcemergency.com.

Details: The Williams Fork fire is burning in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests seven miles southwest of Fraser.

Increased humidity and slightly cooler temperatures in recent days have helped efforts to gain additional containment but another dry trend is expected.

The human-caused fire started near the Henderson Mill on Aug. 14 and quickly grew due to high winds and steep slopes. Very hot, dry and windy conditions allowed the fire to race through the timbered crowns of the Lodgepole Pine, fir and aspen forest.

East Fork Fire

Size: 1,680 acres

Containment: 60%

Location: Near Las Animas County at the New Mexico/Colorado border

Date reported: Aug. 22

Evacuations: None. No threat to homes or infrastructure.

Willis Creek Fire

Size: 16 acres

Containment: 100%

Location: Near San Isabel, south of Bishop's Castle

Date reported: Aug. 25

Thorpe Fire

Size: 159 acres

Containment: 100%

Location: Park County, South Park Ranger District, off FSR 230 and Park County Road, west of Lake George and two miles southwest of Tarryall.

Date reported: Aug. 23

Evacuations: None

Lewstone Fire

Size: 168 acres

Containment: 100%

Location: Between Highway 14 and Rist Canyon Road, about 3 1/2 miles west of U.S. 287 in Larimer County

Date reported: Aug. 22

Evacuations: All have been lifted as of Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Red Canyon Fire

Size: 30-40 acres

Containment: 100%

Location: Near Spring Valley which is located about 8 miles north of Carbondale and about 9 miles south of Glenwood Springs.

Date reported: Aug. 19

Evacuations: None, evacuations have been lifted

Coulter Fire

Size: 28 acres

Containment: 30%

Location: Nine miles north of Rifle Gap Reservoir in the White River National Forest.

Date reported: Aug. 25

Evacuations: None.

Details: Fire crews responded to the lightning-ignited fire on Tuesday, Aug. 25 following a thunderstorm that moved through the area. They were able to stop the fire from actively spreading.

Stull Mountain Fire

Size: .65 acres

Containment: 100%

Location: In Custer County three miles north of McKenzie Junction, west of Wetmore, Colorado.

Date reported: Aug. 18

Evacuations: None

Details: Two Forest Service engines and one squad were ordered to battle this remote fire, along with one airtanker. Lightning sparked the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Grape Creek Fire

Size: 1 acre

Containment: 100%

Location: Two miles southeast of Florissant in Park County.

Date reported: Aug. 18

Evacuations: None

Details: Two Forest Service engines and one squad were called to battle this lightning-caused fire, which is burning in Ponderosa and tall grass.

Goose Creek Fire

Size: 171 acres

Containment: 85%

Location: 13 miles south of Creede.

Date reported: June 28

Evacuations: None